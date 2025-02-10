A Kindergarten Teacher in California Breaks Her Silence on DEI

Today, during an argument with a colleague about DEI, I was once again called a “white supremacist.” I am, of course, no such thing. What had I said? I dared to say that I agree with President Trump’s stance on eliminating all forms of DEI in schools. It’s not the first time I’ve been slandered, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. But I’ve had enough.



In the past few months, especially after the incredible victory of President Trump in this election, I’ve decided to stop staying silent.



I’ve resolved not to be afraid to speak my mind, to say what I believe, to share my views, and to voice my disagreements—even if it means being looked at differently or being despised by those around me. The kids I teach deserve no less.



I am a teacher in Silicon Valley, one of the most liberal places in the United States. At my school and among my colleagues, the dominant opinion aligns with the so-called “woke ideology,” which is very different from what I believe. For months, I felt stayed silent. I sat restlessly through DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) meetings and listened in silence to insults aimed at President Trump and anyone who supported him. I endured endless discussions about land acknowledgments, skin color, and gender ideology without expressing what I truly felt. It felt worth having a debate about DEI’s pedagogical impact on children. But no one wanted a real debate.



Then something changed.



After Trump’s victory in November, I realized I was not necessarily part of a minority. The majority of Americans shared my opinions, and perhaps yet more did –– both in our school and in the homes of the families who entrust their children to us. That gave me the courage to start speaking out.



The day after the election, while everyone around me expressed sadness and disappointment over Trump’s win, I decided to say simply, “I’m happy.” From that moment on, I’ve been called names—white supremacist, racist, stupid. It’s odd to me that the same people who preach “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” have decided to exclude and insult me simply because I hold different beliefs. It seems those principles don’t apply to diverse perspectives or ways of thinking. That’s a disservice to children. The amount of raw material we convey to children in school –– a few historically important artists here, a few composes there –– is minimal compared to the reading and learning these kids will do at home, with friends, and on their own. They, therefore, must develop critical reasoning capabilities that allow them to judge the credibility and even the moral worth of everything they consume.



As a teacher, I’ve observed that DEI does the opposite. It can strip children of those faculties. I strive to teach my students genuine respect and inclusion—regardless of their skin color, gender, beliefs, or culture. In fact, beneficent inclusion is their natural tendency. What is missing is critical thinking. Herd mentality is the default, and that is why I aim to teach my students to speak their minds, to express themselves without fear, and to listen to others with respect, even when they disagree. Especially when they disagree.



I believe it’s through listening to different views and dissent that critical thinking is developed. I also aim to teach my students that success is based on merit. If they want to achieve something, they must work hard for it. Nothing worthwhile comes without effort, and I want them to understand the value of perseverance, dedication, and hard work. Our value lies far more in work than in the mere circumstances of our birth.



Above all, I want my students to be free—free to choose, free to speak, and free to think. That is what I want for myself as well. Freedom is the cornerstone of this country, and it’s a principle I will always stand by and uphold. In education, typically slow to change, it is beginning to feel like a new era.