The Unchecked Politicization of Chicago Classrooms

When millions of Chicago residents watched news coverage of Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Macquline King’s testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on June 10th, you’d have been led to believe it was only a right-wing attack over transgender student policies. Local media framed the federal hearing primarily as a standard culture-war battle, but that’s not all that surfaced.

By viewing the proceedings through this hyper-narrow lens, the broader public discussion has missed a much deeper, systemic breakdown occurring within our school system. The hearing exposed an unprecedented erosion of the boundaries between public education and partisan activism, a breakdown orchestrated by the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and enabled by CPS leadership, which deserves direct, unyielding scrutiny.

Just a month prior, the city watched these same news outlets report the controversy surrounding the May 1st “day of civic action,” where, after a public battle to close schools, they remained open, while thousands of students were bused to downtown labor events and a political rally. When questioned about this under oath in Washington, Dr. King defended the district’s actions, maintaining that the events were not “politically slanted” but were instead neutral exercises in civic engagement. Yet, Committee members quickly dismantled this defense with documented evidence. Lawmakers produced an official field trip permission slip from Wells Academy, uncovered by Congressional investigators, that explicitly stated students would be participating in “political advocacy.” Even more disturbing was the introduction of a photograph from the event showing a Lakeview High School student carrying a sign depicting the President of the United States as Adolf Hitler. This was a placard printed and distributed by an extremist organization that openly advocates for a Maoist overthrow of the U.S. government.

I personally attended the rally and documented what happened myself. This was far from an isolated incident of student expression. The May Day fallout pulled back the curtain on a coordinated effort to infuse hyper-partisan ideology into every tier of early childhood and K-12 education. NAVI documented that CTU has actively trained educators to weave complex immigration politics, politicized variants of anti-racism, and queer theory into lessons for children as young as Pre-K. These frameworks are intended to systematically teach students that the United States is an inherently authoritarian state, deliberately leading them to conclude that the current administration is fascist and the sole architect of their community’s local hardships. Multiple CTU members and CPS teachers even acknowledged to me that they received separate instructional guidance directly from the CTU, which would bypass and contradict the official mandates sent by CPS, a bad-faith violation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the union.

This intentional blurring of the line between political advocacy and classroom instruction plays directly into the hands of CTU leadership, who use hyper-partisan polarization to escape any real accountability for turning public schools into political training grounds. This strategy was on full display during a recent discussion on Fox32 featuring CTU President Stacy Davis Gates, whose communications strategy can be summed up by her assertion that “if the right wing is saying we’re wrong, then certainly we’re right.” By framing standard administrative and parental oversight as merely a partisan attack to be resisted, the union successfully insulates itself from scrutiny, treating the classroom not as a place of objective academic learning but as a political weapon where the district’s own rules do not apply, and the CTU’s influence reigns.

There must be an impermeable, strictly enforced barrier between the political activism of the CTU and the foundational lessons taught to Chicago’s children. May Day was the ultimate case study of CPS letting that barrier completely collapse, choosing to look the other way while hiding behind a convenient veil of plausible deniability. We need a school district that actively and aggressively resists the politicization of its classrooms rather than one that points to a toothless MOU it refuses to enforce and pretends these systemic infractions never occurred. CPS is abdicating its administrative duty to oversee its rules and agreements and turns a blind eye to the union sneaking its curriculum into classrooms. This leaves Chicago families to pay the price for a school system that prioritizes the political agenda of CTU over academic proficiency in a school system that desperately needs all of its focus on the latter.